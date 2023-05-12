Congratulations to Pierce County’s talented teen artists, writers and photographers – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Pierce County teens shared powerful lived experiences in the Pierce County Library System’s annual Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. In all, 585 teen artists, photographers and writers submitted 748 entries, expressing their passions, dreams and interests.

“I was so impressed with all the short story entries,” said Ray Stoeve, published author and short story judge of the contest. “They ranged from funny to serious and real world to fantasy settings, and many of the teens explored complex topics like trust, death and power. There are so many creative and talented teen writers in Pierce County and I hope to see their books on shelves one day!”

The winning authors and artists will showcase their work at a free public event at the University of Puget Sound, in the Wheelock Student Center at the Upper Marshall Hall, on Saturday, May 20, 6-8 p.m.

Stoeve along with Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine reviewed the writing entries evaluating originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Artist Dave Sederberg and photographer Daniel Carrillo evaluated the art and photography entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill appropriate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media.

The Library System is displaying the award-winning work at expressions.pcls.us and in copies of the winners’ booklet available at Pierce County Libraries and as an e-book through the Libby app.

“Although this is just the beginning of my journey, I am beyond thankful that I’ve reached this checkpoint,” said Valentina Gutierrez of Fife, who placed first in the drawing category for grades 9-10.

Drawing Winners

Grades 7-8: 1 st —Alexis Rosendo, Puyallup; 2 nd —Victoria Nozdrin, Spanaway; 3 rd —Karime Briseno Iris, DuPont

Photography Winners

Grades 7-8: 1 st —Miren Sansburn, Puyallup; 2 nd —Abigayel Hone, Vaughn; 3 rd —Kaeli Kinney, Tacoma

Poetry Winners

Grades 7-8: 1 st —Dean King, DuPont; 2 nd —Samara Amstutz, DuPont; 3 rd —Jonathan Burkey, DuPont

Short Story Winners

Grades 7-8: 1 st —Lydia Smith, Bonney Lake; 2 nd —Maya Holmes, Gig Harbor; 3 rd —Lanaya Villaverde, Puyallup

Thank you to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring the Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. The Library System encourages teens to continue their creative outlets with virtual and in-person teen library events and classes.