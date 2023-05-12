 AM at The Grand: A Free Movie Screening and Panel Discussion – The Suburban Times

AM at The Grand: A Free Movie Screening and Panel Discussion

Associated Ministries announcement.

Associated Ministries and the Meaningful Movies Project is pleased to present “AM at The Grand”, a free documentary screening and community discussion event. Join us for the award-winning film “Stories of Us: Camp Second Chance”, live music, and inspiring conversation with the movie director Melinda Raebyne and other panelists (Dain Norman, Dakoda Foxx, and Sherry Bernklau) on Sunday, May 21 from 2:00-3:30pm at The Grand Cinema. Doors will open to the public at 1:30pm. The Grand Cinema is located at 606 Fawcett Avenue Tacoma, WA 98402.

Please note this is a free event, however, we ask that you kindly reserve a seat to allow us to accommodate everyone.

