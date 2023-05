City of University Place announcement.

Over 50% of University Place businesses are home-based. Come and meet those who have opened in the last year!

Plan to join us on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a welcome reception at Happy Duo Cafe: 3609 Market Place W Ste. 101

Make plans to welcome and meet these new members of the U.P. business community!