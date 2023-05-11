State Board ready to approve 5 applied bachelor’s degrees – The Suburban Times

Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges announcement.

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will hold its regular business meeting Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Board members are set to approve Bachelor of Applied Science degrees at five colleges:

Bachelor of Applied Science in Environmental Science at Clover Park Technical College

Bachelor of Applied Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) at Lower Columbia College

Bachelor of Applied Science in Behavioral Health at Peninsula College

Bachelor of Applied Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) at Seattle Central College

Bachelor of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education at Skagit Valley College

The board is also scheduled to hear an update on legislative impacts to the community and technical college system following the conclusion of the 2023 regular session, as well as vote to approve a resolution honoring outgoing Bellevue College Interim President Gary Locke for his service to the State of Washington and to the United States.

State Board members will hold a study session Wednesday, May 10 from 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., during which they’ll hear about the system’s work on complying with the Clean Buildings Act. The board will also hear a quarterly update on bachelor’s degrees offered by the colleges, including a statement of need from Bates Technical College to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Safety Administration. If the degree is approved, all 34 community and technical colleges in the state will offer at least one applied bachelor’s degree.

The meetings are open to the public and will be held at Edmonds College, 6600 196th St. SW in Lynnwood. The meeting agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board’s website.