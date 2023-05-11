Nobles bill to safeguard survivors’ information signed into law – The Suburban Times

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

Survivors and witnesses will have new protections following legislation signed into law May 9, 2023. Senate Bill 5081, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) and requested by the Department of Corrections, exempts some information about survivors and witnesses from the Public Records Act (PRA). ̶

“We’re applying good governance to prioritize survivors,” said Nobles. “This bill is designed with respect for processing of sometimes immense trauma and with the goal of assuring survivors they won’t be put at extra risk of harm.”

Survivors and witnesses can request notification when an incarcerated person is released from prison, but this request has been public information. A formerly incarcerated individual has been able to make a public disclosure request to learn the names of those who requested to be notified, putting survivors and witnesses at risk of harm. SB 5081 exempts such requests from the PRA.

The legislation passed unanimously in both the Senate and the House. It will go into effect July 23.