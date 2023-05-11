Lott Jr., Francisco and Bolster selected as CPSD Employees of the Year – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Allan Francisco Lauren Bolster Wayne Lott Jr.

Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees of the Year during a virtual celebration Thursday, May 4.

Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of

Lakewood citizens.

2023 Employees of the Year are:

Certificated: Wayne Lott Jr., Fifth Grade Teacher, Carter Lake Elementary School

Wayne Lott Jr., Fifth Grade Teacher, Carter Lake Elementary School Classified: Allan Francisco, Chief Custodian, Lakes High School

Allan Francisco, Chief Custodian, Lakes High School Administrative: Lauren Bolster, Assistant Principal, Lakeview Hope Academy

Certificated Employee of the Year

Wayne Lott Jr., Fifth Grade Teacher, Carter Lake Elementary School

Wayne is a strong leader in an “above and beyond” manner on a near daily basis. He brings a growth mindset to school every day and is quick to provide his thoughts on what can be done to improve the educational outcomes of students. He is calm, relaxed and always ready to be flexible when needed. He works constantly to find new ways to engage students and ensure every student has the tools they need to flourish in the classroom.

Classified Employee of the Year

Allan Francisco, Chief Custodian, Lakes High School

Allan is deeply revered by students, staff and community members for his dedication, thoughtfulness and positive personality that radiates through the halls of Lakes High School. His hands-on approach to training and collaboration with employees, along with his ability to inspire others to work towards reaching their full potential has earned him confidence and respect from his peers. He never fails to go the extra mile for students, staff and community members.

Administrative Employee of the Year

Lauren Bolster, Assistant Principal, Lakeview Hope Academy

Lauren radiates positivity through her thoughts, words and actions. She stays calm, realistic and supportive when handling student discipline, and students feel listened to and encouraged by her. She is always there to support each employee and will often drop whatever she is doing to support them when needed. She leads by example and listens to everyone’s point of view when solving problems. She is professional and well prepared and always willing to go above and beyond her duties to help students.

You can watch the virtual ceremony on our district YouTube channel.