Tacoma City Ballet Moves To A New Home – The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Ballet announcement.

Tacoma, WA – After calling the Merlino Art Center, located at 6th and Fawcett, home for 40 years, Tacoma City Ballet Executive, Artistic, and School Director Erin Ceragioli announced today this 68-year-old beloved Tacoma legacy arts institution will move to a new location. Beginning in July, Tacoma City Ballet will be housed in the historic Tacoma Landmark Convention Center & Temple Theatre at 47 St. Helens Avenue.

“While there are countless memories of the thousands of dancers who studied the art of classical ballet at the Merlino Art Center over the past 40 years, this past season we finally had to acknowledge Tacoma City Ballet needed a new home. Our new home at the Landmark Convention Center & Temple Theatre will afford us three enormous ballroom studios, a working elevator, and ADA compliance. I’m so excited for Tacoma City Ballet to begin this new and very exciting chapter,” said Ceragioli.

Tacoma City Ballet was founded in 1955 by Jan Collum, a nationally and internationally renowned classical ballet teacher, and continues under the direction of Erin Ceragioli. Tacoma City Ballet will celebrate its 68th anniversary since its founding in the City of Tacoma and its 40th performance season in the Pantages Theater. Tacoma City Ballet has provided $1.6 million in scholarships to dancers of the greater South Sound.