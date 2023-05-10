 Public input needed for aging and disability services plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) division is developing the 2024-2027 Area Plan and is seeking community input from County residents about aging and disability services in the region.

Help shape future services for seniors and individuals with disabilities by completing our short, confidential survey. The survey is administered by ADR, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Pierce County, which is responsible for developing and overseeing long-term services and supports for older adults and adults with disabilities living in our communities.

Gathering resident input is critical to understanding how our services impact the community. The survey is available online or residents can request a paper copy by calling Aging and Disability Resources at 253-878-0041. Applications are available in multiple languages. Participants have until the end of June to respond.

“Hearing directly from the community about their needs is our top priority,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “To develop a strong plan for the next four years, we need to hear what’s important to older adults, caregivers, and people with disabilities.”

This fall, a draft of the 2024-2027 Area Plan will be available online for the public to review. The community will have another opportunity to provide feedback during a public hearing in September. To learn more about Aging and Disability Resources, including the Area Plan, visit us online at www.PierceADRC.org, or contact Connie Kline (email) at 253-677-7890.

