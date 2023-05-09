Youth Marine Foundation Wins the Golden Shovel Award for Game Changing Contribution to the Maritime Industry – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Monique Valenzuela.

The Youth Marine Foundation Board of Directors, staff and key funders were on hand to receive the award. L to R: Norm LeMay, Clare Petrich, Erika Tucci, Brad Cheney, Monique Valenzuela, Tony Belot, Ann Fish, Tom Rogers, Capt. Vernon Moore, David Moore Devine

The Youth Marine Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to providing youth maritime and marine science training, has won the Pierce County Economic Development Board Golden Shovel Award for their outstanding contribution to the economic well-being of the Tacoma-Pierce County area.

This prestigious award recognizes the Foundation’s successful capital campaign to purchase and bring to Pierce County, Washington a world-class training vessel from the Sea Star Base in Galveston, Texas.

This state-of-the-art training vessel has been a game changer for the Pierce County area, as it will provide thousands of potential maritime employees with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry. The vessel will also serve as a valuable resource for marine science education programs, promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability among the youth in the community.

“We are honored to receive this award, and be recognized for our efforts to promote the maritime industry and economic development in the Pierce County area,” said Monique Valenzuela, Executive Director/CEO of the Youth Marine Foundation. “This project has been a true collaboration between our organization, the Pierce County community, and the funders that invested in our youth. We are grateful for the support we have received and look forward to continuing our mission to provide youth maritime and marine science training.”

The Youth Marine Foundation Board of Directors and staff were joined onstage by Brad Cheney and Erika Tucci of the Ben B. Cheney Foundation to receive the Golden Shovel Award in recognition of their contribution to the Pierce County area.

The Pierce County Economic Development Board created this award to honor organizations or individuals that have made a significant contribution to the economic well-being of Tacoma-Pierce County. Previous winners include the County Executives that brought the US Open to Chambers Bay, the developers of Pt. Ruston and the City of Lakewood.

Visit https://www.tacomaymf.org to learn more about the Youth Marine Foundation and its programs.

Pictured: The Youth Marine Foundation Board of Directors, staff and key funders were on hand to receive the award. L to R: Norm LeMay, Clare Petrich, Erika Tucci, Brad Cheney, Monique Valenzuela, Tony Belot, Ann Fish, Tom Rogers, Capt. Vernon Moore, David Moore Devine