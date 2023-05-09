Stormwater Filter / Catch Basin Replacement Project – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department along with Pape & Sons Construction Inc., will be replacing catch basins with filtered type structures on Estate Place. The project started Monday, May 8. For the duration of this project you can expect no parking signs on the street in various locations and limited access which may cause short delays. Traffic will have continued limited local access throughout the project.

There are three different catch basin sites that will be addressed on Estate Place. Each site will have different time constraints for work to be completed due to utility conflicts and sizes of structures.

Work will be Monday – Friday 7am to 5pm. We anticipate this project to take approximately two weeks to complete.

If you have any concerns or questions, you can contact Public Works between the hours of 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work with Pape & Sons to successfully complete this stormwater upgrade project.