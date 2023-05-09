Ride with ORCA to U.P. Special Events – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Pierce Trips, a carpooling, public transit and telework resource, has provided the City of University Place again this year with a limited number of ORCA regional transit cards to help U.P. residents get to and from special events in University Place at no cost.

Those who are interested in obtaining an ORCA card should complete the online form and indicate which special events they wish to attend:

Duck Daze (June 3)

Music on the Square (July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30)

Movie Night in the Park (Aug. 5)

Octoberfest (Oct. 13)

Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 1)

The passes will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis, and limited to four passes per household. Each pass has enough fare to cover two All Day Passes, or five one-way trips.

Don’t forget – all riders 18 and younger can now take transit for free! Check out more information on the Free Youth Transit Pass site.