Locally Produced Short Film “Aidan” Released After a Year on Festival Circuit – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.

A languishing clickbait reporter decides to go on her own and kidnap a strangely malfunctioning android to find the truth of its existence.

Tacoma – Local filmmaker Donovan Wilson has released his short film entitled “Aidan” after a year of screening on the festival circuit. The film was completed in early 2021 and screened at notable local festivals including the Tacoma Film Festival, the Seattle Folklife Film Festival, and the Zion Film Festival. This film was shot entirely in Tacoma and University Place. Cast and crew were from Tacoma, Seattle, and Gig Harbor. Music in the film was provided by artists from Tacoma and Seattle. The film is 10 minutes long and explores the idea of breaking free from personal prisons through a sci-fi narrative. You can watch the film on Youtube.

Click here to read the Tacoma Weekly’s write up of the project.

https://tacomaweekly.com/tacoma-filmmaker-begins-new-project-p5204-218.htm

