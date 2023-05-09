Lakewood United’s May 11 meeting canceled – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Lakewood United will not meet at Burs Restaurant on May 11.

Please keep May 18 open for General Meeting at Pierce College – Fort Steilacoom campus.

Please Keep May 25 open for General Meeting – Rachel Adler of WPFR Presentation – Burs Restaurant.

Please Keep the June 8 open for LPD Chief Smith Presentations – Burs Restaurant.

Thanks for your support and understanding.

Tink Kinney VP of Operations Email: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com