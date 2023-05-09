 Lakewood United’s May 11 meeting canceled – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United’s May 11 meeting canceled

Lakewood United announcement.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Lakewood United will not meet at Burs Restaurant on May 11.

  • Please keep May 18 open for General Meeting at Pierce College – Fort Steilacoom campus.
  • Please Keep May 25 open for General Meeting – Rachel Adler of WPFR Presentation – Burs Restaurant.
  • Please Keep the June 8 open for LPD Chief Smith Presentations – Burs Restaurant.

Thanks for your support and understanding.

Tink Kinney VP of Operations Email: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com 

