Congratulations to The Strikers – The Suburban Times

Last Friday, Idlewild students competed in a fast-paced soccer tournament! Congratulations to The Strikers who left the field as tournament champions and the All Stars who won the award for best sportsmanship.

Families watched as 44 Idlewild students competed in a fast-paced soccer tournament at their school last Friday. Clover Park High School (CPHS) boys soccer players volunteered to serve as referees at the event.

Congratulations to The Strikers who left the field as tournament champions and the All Stars who won the award for best sportsmanship. Special thanks to: