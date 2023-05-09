 Congratulations to The Strikers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Congratulations to The Strikers

· Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District social media post.

Last Friday, Idlewild students competed in a fast-paced soccer tournament! Congratulations to The Strikers who left the field as tournament champions and the All Stars who won the award for best sportsmanship.

Families watched as 44 Idlewild students competed in a fast-paced soccer tournament at their school last Friday. Clover Park High School (CPHS) boys soccer players volunteered to serve as referees at the event.  

Congratulations to The Strikers who left the field as tournament champions and the All Stars who won the award for best sportsmanship. Special thanks to:

  • CPHS Principal Rene McCord
  • Bre Giove, CPHS Athletic Director
  • Armando Valdez, CPHS Soccer Coach
  • Jodi Hjelm, Co-Coordinator
  • Wendy Huber, Scorekeeper
  • Kaylen Briggs, Scorekeeper
  • Leslie Bruner, Scorekeeper
  • Scott Rathbone (Parent), Supported Tournament Set-Up

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *