What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Have you ever wondered what the median home value is in U.P.? Which business sectors employ the most people in University Place? What about what people spend their money on in the city?

Invest Pierce County is a database of community information provided by the Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board. Data is based on U.S. Census reporting and offers a deep look at many aspects of Pierce County communities—including University Place—by providing statistics on things such as median education levels, median age and median housing values, to name just a few.

The tool is meant to provide potential investors and existing businesses with the information they need to make data-driven decisions about where to open or expand their operations, but it may also be of interest to those who simply want to know more about the Place they call home.