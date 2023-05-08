The trees at Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

With 282 trees across the ten-acre historic estate and botanical garden, their presence and positive impact are palpable to visitors.

Adopting a tree at Lakewold Gardens helps to ensure these special trees are cared for in perpetuity and will cover the costs to nurture a tree for an entire year. Expenses covered include tree assessments by certified arborists; arborist recommended work including pruning; invasive species removal around the base of trees; proper irrigation; and close monitoring of overall tree health – checking branches, roots, trunks, and leaves for any sign of decay, fungus, or nutrient deficiency.

Adopting a tree serves the community and increases accessibility to nature for the youth and families of our region. Lakewold Gardens welcomes thousands of children every year. For many, Lakewold gives them their first encounter with significant trees and green space. Your investment in the future of trees here is also an investment in the young people who will in turn become environmental stewards and ambassadors.

In thanks for your support, Lakewold will post signage reflecting your name or memorial at the tree you have selected to adopt. Supporters will be invited to a monthly speaker series and wine reception, featuring tree experts presenting on a myriad of topics related to dendrology. Tree adopters may elect to have their names listed on Lakewold’s website as well.

Thank you for your consideration of this valuable campaign. We look forward to welcoming you to enjoy the splendor of the trees at Lakewold Gardens.

Learn more about the program by clicking here.