Community members make an impact on hunger during Hunger Awareness Month – The Suburban Times

May is Hunger Awareness Month in Pierce County. This annual event inspires community members to take action and raise awareness about the need in Pierce County. In 2022, more than 2 million visits were made to food pantries, meal sites, and shelters in Emergency Food Network’s (EFN) network, an increase of 43% from 2021. Often these visits are made by individuals who experience heightened barriers to accessing food, as 57% of these visits were on behalf of children and seniors.

“The summer months were already challenging for neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” said Michelle Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Emergency Food Network. “More than 70,000 students in Pierce County receive free or reduced-cost meals at school, so families must find a way to make up for these meals during the school break. Now, with high food costs and the recent reduction in SNAP benefits, families are facing a hunger cliff. It will take all of us working together to ensure everyone in Pierce County has access to the nutritious food that we all need to survive and thrive.”

In Pierce County, 1 in 10 people are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to affordable and nutritious food. Hunger Awareness Month is particularly urgent in 2023. In the first three months of 2023, nearly 600,000 visits were made to the food pantries in EFN’s network, a 40% increase from 2022. In March, households receiving SNAP lost an average of $82 in benefits when pandemic era boosts expired. Following this decrease, visits to EFN’s network surpassed 200,000 in a single month for the first time in the agency’s history.

“All of us can do something to address hunger in Pierce County,” said Douglas. “Monetary donations and food drives help keep food pantry shelves stocked during this critical time, and volunteers are always an essential part of our work. You may also have a friend, coworker, or family member who needs extra help. We get calls every week from families who have never visited a food pantry before and don’t know how to navigate the system. Sharing the resource page from our website is a way that anyone can make a difference.”

Pierce County residents are encouraged to get involved throughout May by choosing at least one activity to help their neighbors in need. Hunger Awareness Month activities include walking at the Hunger Walk, leaving a bag of food by your mailbox during the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, volunteering at Emergency Food Network’s Distribution Center or Mother Earth Farm, and more. A complete list of Hunger Awareness Month events and volunteer opportunities can be found by visiting EFN’s website: https://www.efoodnet.org/hunger-awareness-month/. EFN’s resource page is available here: https://www.efoodnet.org/find-food/.

The largest Hunger Awareness Month event is the Hunger Walk on May 6 at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, WA. Opportunities to participate or volunteer at the event are still available. Visit the Hunger Walk website for more information or to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Lakewood/EFNHungerWalk. Events like Hunger Walk could not be possible without the support from our sponsors, such as Tucci & Sons and Waste Connections, who are the events Presenting Sponsors. Additionally, KNKX has contributed to this year’s event as a new Lead Sponsor. Finally, thank you to our Supporting Sponsors, Columbia Bank, Zach Rosenbloom & Associates, Whole Foods Market at Chambers Bay, Molina Health Care, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Puget Sound Energy, and Matson. All of us at Emergency Food Network are grateful for your vital support.