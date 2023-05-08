Anni Lange uses skills learned at PLU as VP of marketing and communications for Sound Physicians – The Suburban Times

Written by Lora Shinn, PLU Marketing & Communications Guest Writer.

Anni Lange (Class of 2000) is vice president of marketing and communications for Sound Physicians, a national medical group headquartered in Tacoma. Lange oversees all aspects of marketing and communications including brand management, marketing operations, sales and recruitment marketing and internal and external communications.

Lange majored in communication at PLU, with a business minor. She spent the first few years of her career in public relations and event management in fields like technology and nonprofit, and then moved into brand management for companies, including Eddie Bauer and Starbucks. After moving to Gig Harbor with her young family, she decided to seek out new opportunities.

This led to Sound Physicians, where she’s been since 2018. At Sound Physicians, Lange found more autonomy and the ability to drive change. “A lot of what PLU teaches you are skills I look for in the people I’m hiring,” she says. Intellectual curiosity. Critical thinking. Advocacy for yourself and others. Clear and concise communication, which fosters an ability to influence and persuade. They’re skills she learned at PLU and refined over the course of her career.

Lange regularly sees friends from her time at PLU but is also continually impressed by the informal alumni network around the South Sound. A brief interaction often leads to a PLU connection, and which Lutes she might know from different years.

At Sound Physicians, Lange has worked with other PLU grads, including a current member of her team. “We talk regularly about how our small class sizes gave us direct access to professors in a way peers didn’t have,” Lange says. “The interactions give you confidence as a younger person to have a robust conversation with adults, even challenge them or ask hard questions. That confidence and ability to think differently can make you successful in your job.”