City Council Recognized Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – The Suburban Times

At the May 1, 2023 Council Meeting the City Council were joined by the Board of Directors for the Asian Pacific Cultural Center as the Council proclaimed and recognized Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. AAPI Heritage Month is observed in May to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

The AAPI community brings a diversity that represents one of our greatest strengths, and by recognizing their contributions and accomplishments, we celebrate the importance of inclusion to building a brighter future for all our citizens.