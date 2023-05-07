 2023 Clover Park Scholarship Celebration Dinner – The Suburban Times

2023 Clover Park Scholarship Celebration Dinner

Clover Park Technical College Foundation announcement.

Join the Clover Park Technical College Foundation on May 20 for an evening of celebration and community connection!

The CPTC Foundation is hosting its annual celebration on May 20, 2023. We would love to see you join the fun and support our students with scholarships and emergency assistance.

Our students are here to make a difference in their lives, and in turn they will make a difference in our community. Learn more and sign up here.

