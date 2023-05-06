They Made Their Way to the City of Destiny – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Friday, May 12 – 6:30pm

THS Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our May monthly program presented by THS Communications Manager and Tacoma historian, Kim Davenport. Kim will share the story of how her family tree of ancestors came to Tacoma via the Northern Pacific Railroad.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Eventbrite or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities and Amtrak.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/they-made-their-way-to-the-city-of-destiny-tickets-631111350037