Pierce County Library Board of Trustees to learn about library policies and more – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, May 10, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill learn about the best practices for library policies and discuss other topics.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

At the meeting, Washington State Librarian Sara Jones and Library Governance Consultant Carolyn Petersen will give an overview of the best practices for Library Board governance and policies. The Pierce County Library is in the process of establishing a clear and consistent manner to review policies and refine the number of its existing policies.

The Board of Trustees will conduct routine library business in the Regular Meeting.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/