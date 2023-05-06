Cleaner and Greener – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The weather held out and provided a (mostly) dry morning for the volunteers who turned out to participate in the Parks Appreciation Day clean up at Paradise Pond Park on April 22. Many thanks to the nearly 50 people who gave up three hours of their Saturday morning to spread more than 250 yards of wood chips on the trails, pick up trash and do some minor brush clearing. They also participated in planting a Scarlet Letter Oak tree in the park in observance of Arbor Day.

Many thanks as well to the event’s co-sponsors. University Place Refuse and Recycling got the day started with free coffee, donuts and water for the volunteers, while Ben Dew’s Clubhouse Grill Restaurant rewarded the volunteers’ hard work with a hearty barbeque lunch.