2023 Downtown On the Go! Bike Bingo – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Celebrate Bike Month this May by participating in Downtown On the Go’s (DOTG) Bike Bingo Event between May 15-28. No registration is required, although we suggest joining the Facebook event page for updates and information. Get your Bingo Card on May 15 by visiting our website, Facebook or Instagram pages, then check off boxes by completing activities, visiting locations, and learning about bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Win a prize by completing a single-row bingo or complete a “black out” bingo to be entered to win a grand prize package! Completed Bingo cards can be submitted via email (timothyc@downtownonthego.org) by May 31. Winners will be notified via email in early June.

DOTG is proud to join other organizations across Tacoma and Pierce County to celebrate the many benefits of bicycling for transportation and recreation this May. Organizations participating in Bike Month will be sharing bicycling-related resources, activities, and tips throughout the month.

For more information on DOTG’s cycling events, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.