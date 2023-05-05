Volunteer actors needed for May 11 disaster drill – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Serve Washington.

Serve Washington is looking for a few volunteer actors to play the part of disaster survivors during a CERT drill at Tacoma Community College (6501 19th St, Tacoma) May 11. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Teams. TERTs are volunteers who are trained to support first professional first responders during disasters by providing such as fire safety, light search and rescue and medical operations.

A professional will apply make up on you (moulage) to simulate cuts, bruises, broken bones and other injuries for an exercise that will allow CERT volunteers to practice search and rescue skills.

Volunteers need to arrive by noon May 11. The exercise runs from 1 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

Anyone interested should email celso.rangel@ofm.wa.gov.