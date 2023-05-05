 TCC Student Art Exhibit Opens in The Gallery with May 9 Reception – The Suburban Times

TCC Student Art Exhibit Opens in The Gallery with May 9 Reception

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Student Art Exhibition: May 9 – June 8, 2023

Reception: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 9

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open

Admission: Free

An exhibition of work by TCC students will be on display in The Gallery May 9 – June 8, 2023. Meet the artists at the exhibition reception. The exhibition includes a sampling of student work from TCC art classes including ceramics, photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, and graphic design. Find upcoming Gallery exhibitions & events here

Postcard design by TCC Graphic Design Student Darrell Collins.
Postcard design by TCC Graphic Design Student Ellen Rumel.

