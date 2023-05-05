March to It – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

If you want to be in the middle of the action for Duck Daze on Saturday, June 3, don’t forget to register to participate in the parade by May 25. Community groups, school groups, scouts and local businesses are encouraged to join in the procession, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of 29th Street and Bridgeport Way and head south on Bridgeport.

There will be music from the 15-piece Clan Gordon bagpipers and amusement along the route before the parade ends at the Village at Chambers Bay. The fun will continue there with food trucks, music by country rocker Joel Gibson, Jr., and scores of children’s attractions, including a stilt walker, face painting, games and popular costumed characters such as Elsa, Anna, Snow White and Spider Man performed by members of Magic in the Pacific Northwest.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station #31 will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the festivities. Stop by and enjoy free hot dogs, refreshments and a chance for little ones to get an inside look at their equipment.

Stay up to date on event details on the City’s Facebook page!