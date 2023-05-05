In the Book Nook with … Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D. – The Suburban Times

Author Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.

Author Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D., from Bend, Oregon, has worked nationally and internationally in the criminal justice field over 45 years, helping to give women a voice. She is a criminologist/sociologist, researcher, trainer, consultant and author of numerous books and journal articles translated into multiple languages and has been hired to work on crime issues with US Department of Justice, US Attorney, Pentagon and other groups. She was selected to represent the United States in Italy at the NATO conference on “Victimization.” While in law enforcement years ago, Marcia and a colleague developed the ground-breaking “Anatomically-Correct Dolls” now used worldwide in forensic interviews with child sexual abuse victims. She initially made her mark heading up one of the first all-female law enforcement rape investigations programs in the U.S. As Executive Director of Migima, LLC, since 1980, Marcia oversees an innovative firm that provides high-energy consulting services in criminal justice and social issues. Two weeks before the COVID pandemic hit, she semi-retired and is now writing. Her first book for the public was in 1984 with the publication of “My Feelings,” a book for children on how to trust their feelings and instincts about OK and NOT OK touches. Marcia has written 21 books, all nonfiction. She is a member of the Central Oregon Writer’s Guild. When she is not writing, Marcia is an avid traveler. To compensate for her work with a tough side of life, she also loves remodeling, decorating, Zillow-surfing, sustainable décor creation, and collecting tea strainers. Marcia also describes herself as “a current events junkie and social activist” (member of the League of Women Voters, etc.). For exercise, Marcia enjoys water running, yoga, and “barre fight” (ballet and kickboxing). And, of course, her husband and yellow lab, Farfel, are a huge part of her life.

Which genres do you cover?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: Non-fiction: self-help; gender; giving women a voice in all walks of life; crime; safety; prevention; victimization; jails/prisons; sexual abuse/assault; women’s empowerment.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: “Should I Change My Name? The Impact of Your Last Name on Identity, Marriage, and Happiness” (2021). Taking on a life-long partner may also mean a new, life-long name. “Should I Change My Name?” walks you through how to choose a last name that’s right for you and your future spouse. It examines the six most common married-name options, including separate, merged, linked, and newly-created names, and reveals the benefits and challenges of each. I weave in personal stories from men and women who embraced their married-name choices and those who had regrets. The firsthand accounts illuminate how gender roles, religion, education, and family of origin can deeply influence name preferences for you and your spouse-to-be. And I shine a light on the little-known history of married names and reveals the meaning behind today’s naming traditions.

The latest book by Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D. helps make a crucial decision.

At which book events can readers find you?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I am invited to speak mostly at groups/organizations and bookstores. I am also a frequent guest on various podcasts. I try to put the main events on my author website.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I gave a talk and book signing at “Roundabout Books” in Bend, Oregon. It was one of my first ones. It was a great turn out, with good audience questions and engagement. The owner was so supportive of local authors plus she brought me a latte. I thought, life is good! I did several more bookstore events after that all along the west coast and over to Arizona. Sadly, that was the only latte I saw, and most bookstores were less supportive.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I hope the readers find the books helpful. It is not easy to navigate the world! The tips and historical backstory will hopefully provide them with knowledge and context so they feel empowered to make decisions that are right for them.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I really like Isabel Wilkerson and recently read her book, “Caste – The Origins of Our Discontents.” I will not look at our social stratification in the same way. I kept saying to myself as I was reading it, “why don’t I know this?” She is very eloquent, readable, solid in her facts.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I am definitely a morning person! The sunrise energizes me, so I am often up by 5:00am and build a fire (OK, I flip a switch on the gas fireplace). So, I try to write in the mornings and do tasks, errands, and exercise in the afternoon. I need structure and a daily “to do” list. I also love my easel pad. Ideas are often written on these giant pieces of paper with multiple-colored markers and taped to the wall, sometimes over the window. Other than it makes it look like it is a drug house or something, it works great and is very visual – important to my creative process. I also “have coffee” with myself every Monday morning. This is an un-interrupted time where I sit with my calendar and “to do” list and just plan, e.g., tasks with specific assigned due dates, timelines.

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D. writes supportive non-fiction for all ages.

What are you currently working on?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: Honestly, I am still doing a lot of promotion work on my last two books (bookstore appearances, guest on podcasts, lectures). My last book was “GO! How to Get Going and Achieve Your Goals and Dreams at Any Age.” Promotions take up a lot of my time. I am thinking about trying my hand at fiction for the first time – my little notebook is starting to fill up with some ideas. I will only say is that there’s an insect involved in the story.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: I basically only read nonfiction and always have. Growing up, it was instilled in me that reading was a way of learning and improving yourself, not entertainment in the traditional sense (and many years of school reinforced that). Currently, I am reading “Think Again” by Adam Grant.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.: Go into the writing with your eyes wide open. There is definitely a “romantic” view of an author’s life, but in reality, the writing may be fun, but the work begins when the writing is done. You have to prepare for rejection when trying to find an agent or publisher. My least favorite thing is self-promotion and you have to do it whether you have a publisher or are self-published. Also join a writer’s group in your area so you can learn from others and have a critique group built-in. Honest feedback is so important.

You can find the books by Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D., at Amazon. The audiobook “Should I Change My Name?” can also be found at Audibles and iTunes. Most of the federal government books can be found through the National Institute of Corrections/Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.