County Council Proclaims May as Wildfire Awareness Month and Invitation to Participate in Wildfire Ready Neighbors – The Suburban Times

Pierce Conservation District announcement.

The Pierce County Council issued a proclamation at its May 2 meeting announcing May as “Wildfire Awareness Month.” The proclamation underscores how wildfire risk and severity in Western Washington is increasing, along with the need to deliver meaningful action to mitigate these risks.

Over the past few years, wildfires have begun to show up in our “backyards.” With our summers getting drier, hotter, and smokier, we’re all looking for ways to protect ourselves from wildfire risks.

We remember this as recently as 2020 with the Sumner Grade Fire, which traveled along State Route 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake, ultimately destroying seven homes, 16 other structures, and burning 759 acres; over 7,000 residents were also evacuated.

Communities can act now to help mitigate wildfire risk. The WA State Department of Natural Resources, Pierce Conservation District, and local fire departments are inviting Pierce County residents to participate in Wildfire Ready Neighbors, a free program that offers tailored action plans and home wildfire risk assessments.

“We know that wildfire is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore,” says Nicholas Cusick, Climate Resiliency Program Manager with the Pierce Conservation District. “We’re living this now, and communities want to learn about what actions they can take to be prepared for this summer’s wildfire season and beyond. We’re encouraged to see the County Council recognize these dangers our communities are facing and how increasing awareness about the resources and strategies available to residents will prepare them better for wildfire. Wildfire Ready Neighbors is a huge step in the right direction, and we want as many people as possible to take advantage of this program.”

Residents interested in participating in Wildfire Ready Neighbors can sign up now at WildfireReady.com.