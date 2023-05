Submitted by Elizabeth Grasher.

Please join us Saturday, May 6 from 8-9:30 A.M. and help clean Sunnyside Beach. Steilacoom Public Works will provide grabbers and bags, but we suggest bringing gardening/work gloves if you have them. Light refreshements will be available. Please feel free to reach out with any questions to Liz Grasher at elizabeth.grasher@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. Sunnyside Beach Park address: 2509 Chambers Creek Road. Hope to see you there!