May 20 Community Workday at Wildlife area – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Alan Billingsley.

On Saturday, May 20, come join Clover Park Rotary and all of Lakewood’s service clubs at the South Sound Wildlife area from 9 AM to 1 PM for our Spring Cleanup day.

Located on Phillips Road, this 100-acre area is open to the public for hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve and it is located here in the heart of Lakewood.

When was the last time you took a walk through the open prairie surrounded by wildlife, sat on a bench to bird watch or just enjoyed being away from it all for just a few minutes? The South Sound Wildlife area invites you to come enjoy the outdoors, and it’s free!

Community members from all over our area will join together to pick up garbage, remove invasive plants, weed out indigenous plant educational area and install landscaping blocks around the parking area. There will be something to do for all ages so bring the entire family.

Want to get involved, just show up and get in on the fun! For more information, contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com. Come be part of this exciting community project.