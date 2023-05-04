Lakeview Light & Power Now Offering Budget Billing – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is now offering Budget Billing to eligible members! The annual enrollment period will be during the month of May. Please note that a “member” of Lakeview is a homeowner in LLP’s service area, and that the Budget Billing is not offered to tenants, renters, or commercial accounts at this time.

While Budget Billing does not offer reduced rates, it does provide you with a set dollar amount to work into your monthly budget and helps spread payments evenly over each month. It also could prove helpful for those who are on a fixed income, alleviating stress and late fees. Please see if you are eligible and apply at https://lakeviewlight.com/customer-care/budget-billing/.