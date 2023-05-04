Center Drive Overlay Project update – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The Center Drive Overlay Phase 6 project is on target for completion by Friday, May 5. Thank you to the citizens of DuPont for your continued patience during construction.

The Center Drive Overlay project includes grinding and overlaying existing asphalt travel lanes, bike lanes/shoulders between Interstate 5 Exit 118 and McNeil Street to a depth of 2-inches. This project will affect traffic, as they mobilize construction equipment, traffic cones, signage, and sidewalk construction. The traffic control plans will include lane shifts, speed reduction, and will restrain traffic to one way on each side during parts of the project.