Celebrate Spring at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival, June 3-4, 2023

Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St, Tacoma WA 98407

Free and Ticketed Experiences!

Enjoy a showcase of gardening in the Pacific Northwest with hands-on programming, garden tours, food trucks, shopping, lectures, live music, a beer and wine tasting garden and more. Tickets are on sale now!

Lectures, Demonstrations and Classes

Vendor Village

Wonder and Grow Children’s Garden

Tacoma Farmers Market

Garden Tours

Beer and Wine Tasting Garden

Display Gardens

