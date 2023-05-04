Celebrate Spring at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival, June 3-4, 2023
Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St, Tacoma WA 98407
Free and Ticketed Experiences!
Enjoy a showcase of gardening in the Pacific Northwest with hands-on programming, garden tours, food trucks, shopping, lectures, live music, a beer and wine tasting garden and more. Tickets are on sale now!
- Lectures, Demonstrations and Classes
- Vendor Village
- Wonder and Grow Children’s Garden
- Tacoma Farmers Market
- Garden Tours
- Beer and Wine Tasting Garden
- Display Gardens
