Celebrate Spring at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Spring at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival, June 3-4, 2023
Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St, Tacoma WA 98407
Free and Ticketed Experiences!

Enjoy a showcase of gardening in the Pacific Northwest with hands-on programming, garden tours, food trucks, shopping, lectures, live music, a beer and wine tasting garden and more. Tickets are on sale now!

  • Lectures, Demonstrations and Classes
  • Vendor Village
  • Wonder and Grow Children’s Garden
  • Tacoma Farmers Market
  • Garden Tours
  • Beer and Wine Tasting Garden
  • Display Gardens

Click here to learn more.

