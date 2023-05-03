Punctured and Partially Maimed Dogs Find Loving Homes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On January 2, two dogs were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County severely injured with puncture wounds, scars, and one with a partially missing hind foot.

The 2-year-old mastiff mix, now named Hank, arrived at the shelter with scars all over his body and missing part of his back-left foot. The cause of the partially missing limb is unknown.

An hour later, a 2-year-old cane corso mix, now named Heidi, arrived with poorly clipped ears and a large, painful puncture wound on her side.

Both dogs were in the shelter’s care for a month and received specialized treatment from the shelter’s veterinary team.

After extensive care and recovery, both dogs were adopted and are now living in loving homes.

“As an open-admission shelter, we often see animals come through our doors in urgent condition,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “This work is only made possible because of our community, and right now, a generous supporter of the shelter is offering a rare opportunity to match every dollar donated! It’s a rare chance for animal lovers to double their impact for animals in need, just like Hank and Heidi.”

In order to support more pets like Hank and Heidi, Larson Automotive Group has pledged to match every donation up to $25,000 until 11:59 p.m. on May 3, 2023.

To participate in this limited-time opportunity, the community can have their donation matched by visiting: https://www.wagives.org/organization/tacomahumane.