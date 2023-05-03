Community Partner Supports Youth Sports, Park Events – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: We all benefit from help sometimes, and that’s why community is so important. Metro Parks Tacoma offers a broad array of programs and events year-round, but it wouldn’t be possible without our partners.

That’s why we are excited to announce our newest community partnership with Dinsmore Auto Group. They will be sponsoring youth sports programs, including baseball, flag football and volleyball in the spring and soccer in the fall. Dinsmore Auto Group will also be coordinating the first youth sports equipment drive for MPT and collecting donations at their seven South Sound locations. Donations can also be dropped off to Metro Park’s community centers.

Sports programs do not have enough funding to provide all youth athletes with the individual equipment needed to play so coaches sometimes buy gear themselves to make sure kids have shin guards, bats, and mitts. The equipment drive will accept new or gently used sports gear to ensure all children are properly suited up on the field.

“The Dinsmore Auto Group is thrilled about our partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma,” said owner and president Ken Dinsmore. “As a community-focused business, we have always believed in the importance of investing in the future of our community and there’s no better way to do that than by supporting our youth. By providing sponsorships, awareness, and equipment donations, we hope to provide children with the opportunity to build relationships and learn life skills for their future success.”

In addition to supporting youth sports, Dinsmore Auto Group will be providing funds for Summer BLAST on July 4 and Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. They are also partnering with Northwest Trek Wildlife Park to support Wild Drive, a wildlife tour visitors can experience from the comfort of their own vehicle.

“It is rewarding to find partners who share our commitment to playing, learning and growing and we could not be more grateful for their support,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “Community events and youth sports speak to the heart of our mission and Metro Parks Tacoma could not offer all that we do without support.”

Dinsmore Auto Group is one of eight community partners with Metro Parks Tacoma. They are a new and pre-owned dealer with locations in Tacoma, Puyallup, Federal Way, Olympia, and McKenna.

Want to donate to the sports equipment drive? Find Dinsmore’s hours and locations here.