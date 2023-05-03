 City of Tacoma’s 2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget Earns ‘Distinguished Budget Presentation Award’ – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma’s 2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget Earns ‘Distinguished Budget Presentation Award’

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced that the City of Tacoma has earned GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget, which satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

  • A policy document
  • A financial plan
  • An operations guide
  • A communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to earn this award. Details are available here.

“This award is a testament to the City of Tacoma’s ongoing commitment to responsible financial management and transparency,” said City Manager Elizabeth Pauli. “It is also a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our Finance Department’s Office of Management and Budget, led by Katie Johnston, which continues to strive for excellence in serving our community.”

The City of Tacoma has earned this award five times since 2015. The 2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget is available at cityoftacoma.org/budget.

