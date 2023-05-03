An Evening of Celtic Music and Dance – Magical Strings and Tacoma Youth Chorus May 13 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

Image courtesy: Magical Strings

The celebrated Celtic duo, Magical Strings, will join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for an inspiring evening of traditional and contemporary music and dance.

We invite you to bring your family and friends to enjoy this special collaboration between TYC and Celtic specialists Philip and Pam Boulding on Saturday, May 13, 7:00 pm at Mason United Methodist Church in Tacoma.

For more information, or to get tickets, please visit our website at tacomayouthchorus.org