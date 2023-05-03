 An Evening of Celtic Music and Dance – Magical Strings and Tacoma Youth Chorus May 13 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

An Evening of Celtic Music and Dance – Magical Strings and Tacoma Youth Chorus May 13

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

Image courtesy: Magical Strings

The celebrated Celtic duo, Magical Strings, will join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for an inspiring evening of traditional and contemporary music and dance.

We invite you to bring your family and friends to enjoy this special collaboration between TYC and Celtic specialists Philip and Pam Boulding on Saturday, May 13, 7:00 pm at Mason United Methodist Church in Tacoma.

For more information, or to get tickets, please visit our website at tacomayouthchorus.org

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *