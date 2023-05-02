Thank you and another opportunity to serve May 5 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson, Steilacoom.

Thank you, Dan and Barbara Szekely, Mark Braegelmann, Mark Turpin, Dick Muri, Dan Zheng, Dave Zink, Ann Genn, Cassidy Chaney, Bruce Wheeler, Tina Johnstone, Barry Masterson, and Liz Grasher for your hard work in the Community Center Park Sunday afternoon.

The huge wood chip pile was considerably reduced with several trails covered with wood chips. A large amount of holly and some ivy were removed from a section of the park. There is still more to be done to knock down the holly and ivy. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, on Friday, 5 May from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, feel free to join students from the Steilacoom High School National Honor Society in removing green alkanet from Farrells Marsh Park. We will meet up at the main entrance on Chambers St. Bring a shovel if you have one. Light refreshments will be available.

Green alkanet, a rapidly spreading noxious weed, is becoming more prevalent in Town. It has become a ground cover in parts of Farrell’s Marsh displacing native vegetation. Its deep, brittle tap root makes it tricky to eradicate. Best to wear gloves and long sleeves as the hairy stems can irritate sensitive skin.