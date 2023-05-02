CPSD April 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

During its April 10 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors recognized employees with 30 years of experience working in CPSD. During its April 10 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors recognized employees with 35 years of experience working in CPSD.

April 10 Regular Meeting

During its April 10 board meeting, the school board recognized staff members with 30 and 35 years of service to the district and heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed student achievement and community engagement.

Student Achievement

Five CPSD students were awarded annual scholarships from Pacific Lutheran University ranging from $34,000 per year to full tuition. The students are: Adrianna Bhan and Kloe Salazar from Clover Park High School; Bethany Vigil and Anna Norris from Harrison Preparatory School; and Anna Blacknall from Lakes High School.



Community Engagement

Banner participated in the following community engagement opportunities last month: Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s First Corp Commander’s Community Leaders Breakfast featuring Lt. General Brunson. Guest speaker at the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties annual campaign dinner. Met with new Lakewood Police Department Chief Smith and Deputy Chief Unfred. Attended the Daffodil Parade and rode on the district float. He thanked Administrative Assistant Terese High and her team for their many years of dedication to the district’s presence in the Daffodil Parade. The CPSD float won the “Princess Award” for animation with the theme of “Dive into Education.”

CPSD has reached out to community stakeholders for feedback on the following items: The naming of the Clover Park High School baseball field and the newly adopted CPSD Online School Program. The 2023-24 budget planning process.



As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Approved contract reward for Tillicum Exterior Upgrades to Forma Construction.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 1822, Training and Development



The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m.

April 24 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on April 24. During the workshop, board members heard updates on the district’s academic improvement committee, the 2023-24 budget and two facility naming committees.

Academic Improvement Committee Update

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach provided an update on the progress of the district’s Academic Improvement Committee. The presentation included student data administrators monitor, steps school staff take to improve instruction and information on the Washington School Improvement Framework.

The committee is planning to have a district strategic plan completed by June that individual schools will then use to create their own school improvement plans. The district strategic plan will feature the following goals:

Goal 1: Prepare all students for college and career readiness by increasing academic achievement and closing the gaps in achievement and college readiness

Goal 2: Increase engagement and communication with families to ensure equitable inclusion of all subgroups

Goal 3: Create a culture of supportive learning environments for students and staff

Each goal includes an objective and action steps to monitor growth. Those steps are currently in development.

2023-24 Budget Update

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Greg Hart provided an update on the 2023-24 school year budget development process. The presentation included preliminary enrollment projections and the budget development schedule.

Director of Marketing and Community Relations Leanna Albrecht discussed the district’s community input process using the ThoughtExchange platform. More than 240 individuals participated in the exchange by providing anonymously providing their thoughts and ranking those suggestions. Albrecht shared a brief breakdown of results, including how participants rated budget priorities and the top thoughts shared.

The district will host a community budget workshop on May 24. The school board is slated to adopt the budget at its July 10 meeting.

Naming Committees Update: New K-12 Online School & CPHS Baseball Field

Albrecht and Principal Venetia Willis-Holbrook updated the board on the naming committees for the new K-12 online school and the Clover Park High School (CPHS) baseball field.

Establishment of a new K-12 online/alternative learning environment school was approved by the school board at its March 13 meeting. A naming committee was established consisting of district administrators, school staff, a student and community members. The committee reviewed survey data from community members and recommended names, colors and mascots for consideration.

The committee identified four priorities to be used when considering names, in alignment with board policy 6970 Naming of Facilities. The name of the school should include a local connection, represent Lakewood, represent the school’s diverse student population and represent unique leaners.

Another naming committee was formed to consider the proposal of naming the CPHS baseball field after long-time educator and coach Merle Hagbo. The committee included CPHS staff, administration and the athletic director, a parent and two students. The committee reviewed community survey responses, which indicated overwhelming support for the proposal.

Both committees are working on recommendations that will be sent to Superintendent Ron Banner for his review with potential consideration at the board’s May 8 meeting.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m.