Apply today for the Lakewood Police Citizens Academy – The Suburban Times

Apply today for the Lakewood Police Citizens Academy

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood Police Department is once again hosting its Citizens Academy, an eight-week opportunity for residents to learn more about the Lakewood Police Department.

This annual course is held at the police station. Attendees will learn first-hand from Lakewood officers, detectives and command staff about their jobs in law enforcement.

Weekly topics offer snapshots of what police learn as part of their training to become sworn officers. This includes patrol responsibilities, criminal investigations, child abuse cases, K9 officers, the city’s Behavioral Health Contact Team, use of force and how the court system works in Lakewood and Pierce County.

The 2023 Academy runs Thursdays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. from June 8 to July 27, 2023. Applications are due May 18.

Learn more and apply today.

