 Youth Firefighting Academy Scheduled for June 17-18 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Youth Firefighting Academy Scheduled for June 17-18

· Leave a Comment ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is hosting the 5th annual Youth Academy the weekend of June 17-18, 2023 and will be accepting applications May 1-12, 2023. This two-day program teaches teens interested in a career in the fire service about what it means to be a firefighter.

The weekend will be filled with lots of hands-on learning (taught by WPFR personnel) and will allow students to understand how firefighters are trained to be prepared for any 9-1-1 call. There is no cost to attend and all gear is provided.

To view the eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit the WPFR website. Applications must be received by May 12, 2023.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *