Train testing continues and permanent pavement markings has started – The Suburban Times

The civil construction phase for Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension is almost complete and with the warmer weather the construction crews have started to apply the permanent pavement markings in the project area. Trains are also now testing regularly so remember to look both ways. Trains come from both directions, so always be alert to your surroundings.

Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. More details specific to neighborhoods are provided below.

When

April 28 update: Work and testing will occur throughout both the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

System Integration Testing along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project continues. The contractor will perform various signal, vehicle and track testing which will occur throughout the project area. The testing will occur during the day and nighttime hours and have a roving traffic control with flaggers and uniformed police officers as they move up and down the future alignment. The project has obtained a nighttime/weekend noise variance, a permit that allows them to make more noise than is typically allowed. They will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Work will occur at night during the week and start as early as 7 a.m. on the weekends. The noise variance will be in place through May. Trains will need to use their bells for safety purposes when they around vehicle traffic.

The contractor is planning to start the permanent pavement markings along the project area. Their plan is to wrap up their first part this week but will return in mid-May to complete the remaining project area. This will require street/lane closures along with parking removal to paint the permanent pavement markings. The contractor will place signage 2 days before any work is started for notice.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Commerce Street between 705 and S. 7th Street will have nighttime construction activities to repair pole foundation and utility covers. The contractor will need to have temporary traffic control during the nights of Monday May 1st and Thursday May 4th. The work requires construction vehicles in the roadway that will require short term traffic control. Please follow flaggers and wayfinding signage for detours.

Stadium District (N. E St., N. 1st St., Division Ave.):

Tacoma Avenue will be closed as early as Monday May 3rd to repair the pavement north of the N. 1st intersection. Crews will remove the top layer of the pavement and apply a new layer. This is scheduled for a one day activity.

More