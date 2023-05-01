The 4th of July is just around the corner – The Suburban Times

Submitted by French Wetmore, Steilacoom.

Before we know it, Steilacoom will be celebrating Independence Day with our hometown parade, Street Fair, Ice Cream Social, Beer Garden, and Dance. You don’t have to be from Steilacoom to come and enjoy the festivities.

The highlight of our celebration is the professional fireworks display from a barge on the waterfront. It, too, is open to all and traditionally there’s a large turnout from neighboring communities to what many consider the best fireworks on the South Sound.

While you may know of the fireworks, you may not realize that they are financed entirely by voluntary contributions from private citizens and businesses. Every dollar collected is put directly into the display. This year it will cost over $42,000 for the fireworks, the tug and the barge that they are shot from.

There will be a Steilacoom Citizens’ Fireworks Committee booth at the Street Fair, but you can also contribute in advance via PayPal at https://townofsteilacoom.org/286/Fireworks-Committee.

A contribution in any amount will be helpful. Donors of $100 or more are recognized by the Mayor in the “Around Town” utility bill newsletter.

You or you business can also become an official sponsor by donating $500 or more. Sponsors get special recognition in our publicity materials and other perks. If you are interested in being a sponsor, contact French Wetmore, Business Liaison (253-753-6811 or French@FrenchAsoc.com).