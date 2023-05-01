Pierce College Chancellor and CEO to speak at May 4 Lakewood United Meeting – The Suburban Times

Julie A. Manley White, Ph.D. was appointed Chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District in January, 2023. Prior to that, she served as President of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom starting July, 2019. White is proud to advocate locally, statewide and nationally for resources and partnerships to support students and employees.

May 4th, 2023: Lakewood United General Speaker Meeting

Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102

Time 6:00 pm

As a first-generation student from a rural community, Dr. White understands the life-changing power of higher education. She believes that community colleges are the best institutions we have for transforming lives, advancing racial and social justice, and creating vibrant, healthier, and more equitable communities.

White has served at a variety of institutions, including community colleges, liberal arts colleges, and research universities with roles in student services, academic administration, research administration, health education, and women’s services. She has a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from University of Rochester; a Master in Education in Counseling from Xavier University, and a B.S. in Education in English Literature from Miami University.

Lakewood United News and Meeting Dates

Lakewood United has a new website so check it out! LakewoodUnited.org . It has all the latest information on upcoming events and a lot more.

. It has all the latest information on upcoming events and a lot more. Lakewood United will be having evening meetings at Pierce College on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month starting in May and morning meetings at Burs Restaurant on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. All are welcome to attend. Check our website for updated information.

All meeting and events will also be on Zoom. Please email your request to: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com and a link will be sent to you. Zoom will be muted to all. To talk us chat.

Signing-up for a yearly Membership in Lakewood United allows us to keep providing relevant information to our community. Please go to our website to join.

Lakewood United’s 2023 Board “Thanks You” for your support.