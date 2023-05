‘Fenced in’ by loss. A Sudden Halt to Business as Usual. Life as it was will never be the same. But there is a journey that still lies ahead. For once – and again, and again – we can see a future, a reason yet for being, a renewed purpose for living, we are set free to be, and to help others to be.

A reminder from God to me as the shadows of chain link fall across the pages of my book on grief, “A Grace Disguised – how the soul grows through loss,” by Jerry Sittser.