Help keep invasive species out of our parks – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

We are looking to establish a team of volunteers to lead habitat restoration efforts in the city. This includes removing invasive species like blackberries, scotch broom and other non-native species from our parks.

If you are interested in learning more, or helping lead these efforts, please email our Parks, Recreation and Community Services department at parks@cityoflakewood.us. Or call 253-983-7887.

We also encourage people to sign up for upcoming Pierce Conservation District classes. These classes will help prepare volunteers for the work we’d like to see done in Lakewood.

Once we have leaders identified, we’ll share additional details about planned work parties and how people can get involved.

More about habitat stewardship

The Pierce Conservation District Habitat Stewardship Program works with volunteers to maintain open spaces in Fircrest and Puyallup. The city of Lakewood hopes to establish a similar program.

As a Habitat Steward, volunteers take ownership of a site, develop an annual work plan and goals, and lead monthly work parties of volunteers.

Hear more about this program at a three-part training series in May.

During the training people will learn about the Habitat Stewardship Program, ecology, volunteer management and site planning. There is a field portion to learn about common invasive species, removal techniques and tool safety.

The dates are:

May 17, online 5:30 – 7 p.m.

May 20, in the field 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 24, online 5:30 -7 p.m.

Sign up here: https://zfrmz.com/34irvZeADzveIiNI756P

There are limited spots available, so register quick! If the May training fills up, you’ll be put on a waitlist for future trainings.