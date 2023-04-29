See special guest artist Cedric Mitchell at our Spring Glass Sale – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Ready to celebrate spring with Hilltop Artists? Our annual Spring Glass Sale on Saturday, May 6th from 10am to 1pm, and we’d love for you to join us! This is the perfect opportunity to find gifts or treasures for yourself including glass jewelry, garden art, bowls, vases, sculptures and more.

But wait, it gets even better! Join us in welcoming our visiting artist, Cedric Mitchell. Cedric, a Los Angeles-based glass artist and instructor, will be in the Hot Shop giving a live demonstration of his art. Cedric’s work is amazing – he blends simplicity and bold colors with inspiration from graffiti art, pop culture, and postmodernism. We know you’ll be blown away by his creations.

Don’t miss the chance to support local student artists and view the incredible glass art of Cedric Mitchell at Hilltop Artists’ spring sale. Come out and see the amazing work these young artists have created.

Limited timed tickets are still available, and we’ll also offer timed tickets in person. Mark your calendar for May 6th and come join us for a fun-filled day of glass art and creativity at Hilltop Artists. Reserve your spot here.

All proceeds from our glass sales go back into our programs and help us provide tuition-free glass arts instruction for 650+ students each year.