Local students earn Dean’s List honors at Eastern Oregon University – The Suburban Times

Eastern Oregon University named DuPont’s Maija Darden and Lakewood’s Darien Kilen among 605 fellow students to the dean’s list for the 2023 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

