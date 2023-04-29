APCC Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

As proclaimed by Governor Inslee in May 2016 in Washington State, we celebrate this month to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and their history, culture, and achievements on the United States.

Proclamations will be presented in honor of the National Asian Pacific Heritage Month of May by:

City of Lakewood Council – May 1, 2023

City of University Place Council- May 1, 2023

City of Tacoma Council- May 2, 2023

Pierce County Council – May 16, 2023

Thank you so very much to all of these Government Jurisdictions for honoring our Asia Pacific Community and people!

Join APCC for a month-long celebration featuring a world of activities at APCC and many other locations.

Washington has a rich and diverse AAPI community, with over 20% of the state’s population identifying as AAPI. This community includes individuals with roots in countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Samoa, among others. AAPI individuals have played important roles in shaping the history and culture of Washington State, from the early Chinese immigrants who helped build the railroads to the Japanese Americans who were unjustly interned during World War II.

Throughout the month of May, various events and activities are organized to celebrate AAPI heritage in Washington State. These events include cultural festivals, performances, art exhibits, film screenings, and community gatherings. Many organizations, including schools, museums, and community centers, also offer educational programs and resources to promote understanding and appreciation of AAPI history and culture.

In recent years, the celebration of Asian Pacific American heritage month has taken on added significance due to the rise in hate crimes and discrimination targeting AAPI individuals across the country. Across the state, community leaders and organizations have worked to raise awareness of these issues and to promote unity and solidarity among all communities. Asian Pacific American heritage month serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to build a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

Here are some of the many ways APCC is sharing and engaging people in Asian and Pacific Islander culture for this special month:

May 6, 2023, Korea: Korean Day – Taste of Asia, Cultural Presentation and Artwork at APCC 11 am -1 pm

May 6, 2023, Thailand: Pioneer Crafts and Music Fest – Thai presentation by Variya Tosti 10 am -2 pm

May 8, 2023, Tahiti: Cultural Presentation Performance by Kapaua Quenga, Ke Liko A’e O Lei Lehua I Kapuaokalani, at Surprise Lake Middle School (students only) 2:30 pm -3:45 pm.

May 13, 2023, Thailand: Cultural Presentation – Thai Arts and Crafts by Variya Tosti at Annie Wright 12 pm-2 pm

May 13, 2023, Mongolia: Cultural Presentation with Art and Games by Otgun Yondon at APCC 2 pm-4 pm

May 18, 2023, Korea: Cultural Presentation performance by Na Rae at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) 5 pm-7 pm

May 18, 2023, Indonesia, Tahiti, Korea: Cultural Dance at Pierce College 12 pm-3 pm

May 19, 2023, Vietnam: Cultural Presentation of Art and Music by Tina Huynh at APCC 4 pm-5 pm

May 20, 2023, India: Joyful Culture of India at APCC 11 am- 1 pm. Free Food Truck by NW Share

May 20, 2023, Guam: Cultural Presentation of Palm Leaf Weaving by Dorothy Fegurg at Tacoma Public Library 2 pm-4 pm

May 22, 2023, Tahiti: Cultural Presentation Performance by Kapaua Quenga, Ke Liko A’e O Lei Lehua I Kapuaokalani, at Surprise Lake Middle School (students only) 2:30 pm -3:45 pm.

May 25, 2023, Thailand: Taste of Asia and Artwork Demo at APCC

May 26, 2023, Taiwan: Taiwanese Paper Folding with Linda Wang at APCC 6 pm-8 pm

May 26, 2023, API Thrive/UWT/2 dance group performers. 10 am – 2 pm William Philips Hall at UW Tacoma

May 27, 2023, Philippines: Filipino Cooking and Dancing with Emma Caintic and Rose Coggins at APCC 11 pm-3 pm